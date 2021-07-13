Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 2,058 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 943,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,895,000 after buying an additional 236,340 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $474,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 67,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 809.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.80. 578,381 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

