Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 34,535 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,342,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,535 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 11.8% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $312,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after acquiring an additional 628,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,298,000 after buying an additional 318,857 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after buying an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,068 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,054,332 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.90.

