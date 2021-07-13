Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 385 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,119,000 after buying an additional 222,088 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,802,000 after acquiring an additional 29,346 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,464,000 after acquiring an additional 333,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,179,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,103,000 after acquiring an additional 412,847 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.96. The stock had a trading volume of 128,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,593. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $106.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.21.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

