Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $34,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.17.

BABA traded up $5.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.07. The company had a trading volume of 450,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,315,674. The company has a market cap of $571.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $198.26 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

