Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Major Shareholder Acquisition Sponsor I. Fortress Buys 7,500,000 Shares of Stock

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) major shareholder Acquisition Sponsor I. Fortress bought 7,500,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:ATI traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.47. 2,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,064. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.04. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $4,751,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $207,000.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

