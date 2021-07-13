AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALVR. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 130,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,436. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05. AlloVir has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AlloVir will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $3,412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 558,523 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 120.1% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 608.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 54.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

