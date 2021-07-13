Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Price Hits $0.0534 on Exchanges

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. During the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can now be purchased for about $0.0534 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Impact has a market cap of $320,772.88 and $10,418.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Impact alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00044232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00110160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00157425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,059.08 or 0.99930287 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.37 or 0.00953288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002829 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 6,010,000 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Impact should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.