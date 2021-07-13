Altair Engineering Inc. (NYSE:ALTR) Insider Brett R. Chouinard Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NYSE:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $347,800.00.

ALTR stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.52. 88,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,272. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.15.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.