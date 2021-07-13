Ambassador Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,867 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,867 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.32 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $280.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

