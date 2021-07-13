Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.13% of Ameren worth $2,641,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,221 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,912,000 after buying an additional 448,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,467,000 after buying an additional 169,244 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 20,255.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,634,000 after buying an additional 3,946,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after buying an additional 1,991,296 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.