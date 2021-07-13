American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 7,084.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,967 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 129,144 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,140,000 after purchasing an additional 265,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,938,000 after purchasing an additional 715,291 shares during the period. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,156,828. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.83. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $26.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.55.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.65) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

