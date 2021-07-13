American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Axle’s efforts of diversifying its business, products and customer base are generating impressive results. American Axle is set to make considerable progress across the electric drive space. Collaborations with Inovance and REE Automotive bode well for American Axle’s prospects and are set to fuel electrification revenues. American Axle’s upbeat revenue guidance for 2021 sparks optimism on its future prospects. However, the firm expects to witness production inefficiencies due to the global semiconductor shortage prevalent in the auto industry. Also, higher manufacturing costs due to material freight and inflationary pressures and program-launch costs may hurt American Axle’s profit margin. High leverage and adverse foreign currency translations are other headwinds. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.56.

AXL opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $12,691,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,090 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $7,312,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 313.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 778,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 590,701 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

