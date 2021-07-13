American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins Sells 8,100 Shares of Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $644,922.00.

AEP stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,045. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

