Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $232.74 Million Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,790,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818,989 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 4.82% of Qurate Retail worth $232,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at $4,198,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,407,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $3,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,562,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,958,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,412,929 shares in the company, valued at $30,185,741.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 970,034 shares of company stock worth $12,972,597. 11.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRTEA stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.