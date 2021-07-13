Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $256.87 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 204,025 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.45% of CMS Energy worth $256,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

CMS stock opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

