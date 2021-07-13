Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 743,372 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $244,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 269,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 53,251 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,717.0% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 130,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 126,071 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 465,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 108,572 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 58,337 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $76.21 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.34.

