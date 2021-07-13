Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 140,884 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,244,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,884 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.83% of Carrier Global worth $305,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

