Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 862,360 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,853,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862,360 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $325,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,439,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,002,000 after buying an additional 32,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.49. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

