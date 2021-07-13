Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844,606 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $251,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $548,149,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.95.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $220.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.95. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $221.71.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

