Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Short Interest Down 99.2% in June

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the June 15th total of 691,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, insider Samuel Lyon bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,061.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 9,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $63,097.01. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 65.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.06. 19,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.