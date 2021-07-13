Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Down 3.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) were down 3.5% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.12. Approximately 4,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,337,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Specifically, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Amyris alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.69.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 28,019 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amyris by 215.9% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 779,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 532,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Amyris during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at $3,279,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.