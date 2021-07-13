Analysts Anticipate Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.78 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will post sales of $225.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.77 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $109.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $878.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $919.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $934.82 million, with estimates ranging from $913.70 million to $970.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIN traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $86.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,209. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.11.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

