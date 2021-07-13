Analysts Anticipate Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.78 Million

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will post sales of $225.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.77 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $109.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $878.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $919.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $934.82 million, with estimates ranging from $913.70 million to $970.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIN traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $86.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,209. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.11.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.