Analysts Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NYSE:MANH) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NYSE:MANH) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. Manhattan Associates posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $310,955.20.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $144.14 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $149.64.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.