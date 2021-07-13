Analysts Anticipate Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.66 Million

Equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will announce $170.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $171.22 million. Penumbra reported sales of $105.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $701.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.10 million to $703.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $822.85 million, with estimates ranging from $822.09 million to $823.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. increased their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

NYSE PEN traded down $7.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $264.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,650.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.31. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $163.49 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

