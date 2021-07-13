Analysts Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.42. Akamai Technologies reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $220,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,616. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.65. 11,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,525. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.99. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

