Analysts Expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.77. Arch Capital Group reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,125%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 100,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.61. 22,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,084. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

