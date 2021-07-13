Analysts Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Bank of America reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of America.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,169,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,963,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Mark Stevens boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after buying an additional 27,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.