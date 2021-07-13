Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to report earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.87. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million.

CENT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Shares of CENT stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $51.78. 78,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $62.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.93.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,805.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,128 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,254,000 after buying an additional 59,983 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 75.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after buying an additional 150,074 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 14.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 254,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,777,000 after buying an additional 31,915 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

