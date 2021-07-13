Analysts Expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will announce sales of $4.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.53 billion. Core-Mark reported sales of $4.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $17.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $17.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CORE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORE. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 18,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. Core-Mark has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

