Analysts Expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to post $46.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.89 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $43.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $186.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.19 million to $189.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $193.70 million, with estimates ranging from $184.95 million to $201.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Investors Real Estate Trust.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.58. 36,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,753.58 and a beta of 0.89. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.