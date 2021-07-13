Analysts Expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NYSE:NDAQ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NYSE:NDAQ) will report earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. Nasdaq posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nasdaq.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $179.65 on Tuesday. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $180.99.

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total value of $1,158,313.80.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

