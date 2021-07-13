Analysts Expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.05. The Walt Disney reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 587.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,505,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.10 billion, a PE ratio of -73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,911,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

