Analysts Issue Forecasts for Saipem SpA’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Saipem in a report issued on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMF opened at $2.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.57. Saipem has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

