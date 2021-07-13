Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/6/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/6/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/6/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/25/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/18/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/16/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/16/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/1/2021 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 28,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,991. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $5,555,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after buying an additional 65,975 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,999,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

