Analysts Set Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Target Price at $158.88

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADS. Stephens lifted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Alliance Data Systems stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.52. 3,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,744. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.61. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

