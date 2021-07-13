Analysts Set Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) PT at $3.80

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

ABEV has been the subject of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 291,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 85,927 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Ambev by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,796,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,342 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABEV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 84,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,423,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

