Analysts Set Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Price Target at $46.50

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.23. 5,599,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,803,485. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.92. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

