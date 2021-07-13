Analysts Set Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT at $85.62

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.62.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $82.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,836,000 after purchasing an additional 69,872 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

