Analysts Set Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) PT at $31.33

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,345,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 204,789 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,376,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 29,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 55,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.207 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

