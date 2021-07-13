Analysts Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Target Price at $13.94

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

PCG stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.41.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. Analysts predict that PG&E will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PG&E by 656.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

