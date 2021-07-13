Analysts Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Price Target at $95.50

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

NYSE:RPM opened at $90.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $170,943.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 58,085 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

