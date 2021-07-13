Anchor (ANCT) Price Reaches $0.78 on Top Exchanges

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 13th. Anchor has a market cap of $10.03 million and $12,874.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anchor has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00002417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00051923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.67 or 0.00861164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Anchor Profile

ANCT is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

