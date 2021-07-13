Andra AP fonden Cuts Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.8% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.42.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock valued at $458,515,206 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XPO opened at $143.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.56. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

