Andra AP fonden Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CG opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $48.44.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

