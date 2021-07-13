Andra AP fonden Lowers Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 755.1% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 146,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 128,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 16.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,944,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,732,000 after buying an additional 685,975 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 17.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 311,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

