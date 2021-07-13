Andra AP fonden Sells 900 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $355,121,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $50,101,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,615.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,417.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,067.59 and a twelve month high of $1,617.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,664.81.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

