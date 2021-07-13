Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AOMR. UBS Group assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of AOMR opened at $17.90 on Monday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

In related news, General Counsel Dory Black bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Also, Director Michael Fierman bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $475,000.00.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

