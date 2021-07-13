AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Receives $31.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

NYSE AU traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $38.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.