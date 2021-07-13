Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) Insider Sells £39,493,057.05 in Stock

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) insider Chris Cardon sold 13,857,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total value of £39,493,057.05 ($51,597,931.87).
ANCR stock opened at GBX 297 ($3.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £178.43 million and a P/E ratio of 742.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 315.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Animalcare Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 366 ($4.78).
About Animalcare Group
Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Animalcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Animalcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.