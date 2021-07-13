Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) Insider Sells £39,493,057.05 in Stock

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) insider Chris Cardon sold 13,857,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total value of £39,493,057.05 ($51,597,931.87).

ANCR stock opened at GBX 297 ($3.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £178.43 million and a P/E ratio of 742.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 315.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Animalcare Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 366 ($4.78).

About Animalcare Group

Animalcare Group plc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products, and services for companion and production animals, and equine veterinary markets. It is also involved in the wholesale and marketing of veterinary pharmaceuticals.

