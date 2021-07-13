Anthem’s (ANTM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anthem from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $407.95.

NYSE ANTM opened at $396.04 on Friday. Anthem has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $388.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. SRB Corp boosted its position in Anthem by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

